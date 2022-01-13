Posted on

Historical Real Time data uploaded to the Cloud Services can be downloaded using either the MadgeTech 4 software or a compatible web browser.

If a computer running the MadgeTech 4 software is uploading Real Time data from connected data loggers to the Cloud Services, then it may not be necessary to download the data from the Cloud Services. Any Real Time data that has been collected by the MadgeTech 4 software and uploaded to the Cloud Services has been saved automatically to the software’s internal File Database and can be accessed through the Datasets folder.

Through the MadgeTech 4 Software

The MadgeTech 4 software has the ability to download historical Real Time data from the Cloud Services. To download data from the Cloud Services through the software, click the Download Cloud Data button found under the Device tab of the software.

If the MadgeTech 4 software has not logged into the Cloud Services account then a prompt may appear, and open the software’s Cloud Services login page located in File → Options → Cloud. If this prompt appears, enter the appropriate email address and password, click the Log in button, and then click the OK button in the bottom right corner of the Options menu.

A Download Cloud Data window will appear, showing the available data that has been uploaded to the Cloud Services for the selected time interval. Enter the desired Start time and End time, and then click the Update button. Once the software has updated the number of readings for the selected time interval, select the desired data loggers using each checkbox on the left, and then click the OK button to begin downloading the historical data.

A status bar will appear to show the progress of the download. Once the download is complete a report will appear to show the downloaded datasets. The downloaded data will automatically save to the MadgeTech 4 software’s File Database upon successful download. Individual datasets from the download can be accessed from the software’s Datasets folder.

Through a Web Browser

Navigate to the MadgeTech Cloud Services website and login using the appropriate credentials.

MadgeTech Cloud Services | Log in

On the Summary page where data loggers are listed by name (or serial number), hover the mouse cursor over the desired data logger’s name without clicking, then move to the right until the mouse cursor changes to a magnifying glass. Once the magnifying glass appears, click to reveal the Real Time graph and additional options.

When the graph and additional options have been revealed, click the Download Data button indicated by the downward pointing arrow. A window titled Download Readings will appear, allowing the desired interval to be selected.

Alternatively, data can be downloaded in bulk by clicking the Bulk Download button found at the top of the summary page. Clicking the bulk download button will allow multiple data loggers to be selected, through the configurable start and end times.

The Download Type selected by the user will determine how the resulting data will be formatted.

Export – Optimized for importing into 3rd party software. Lists the serial number, channel number, channel type, unit of measure, and date & time for each reading.

– Optimized for importing into 3rd party software. Lists the serial number, channel number, channel type, unit of measure, and date & time for each reading. Report – Formatted for user analysis and review. Provides a table showing the date & time and readings for each channel, as well as minimum, maximum, average, and standard deviation statistics over the downloaded interval.

After configuring the desired download settings, click Download button to receive the historical data in the comma separated values (*.CSV) format.