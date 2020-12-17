Comparing Cloud Relays and MadgeTech 4 Cloud Monitoring

Posted on

The MadgeTech Cloud Service provides an online interface for monitoring real time data collected and uploaded to the Cloud Service through Cloud Relays, as well as through the Cloud Monitoring feature in the MadgeTech 4 software. The level of control provided through the Cloud Service user interface will vary depending on which platform is used to connect the loggers to the Cloud.

Cloud Relays

Cloud Relays allow direct control of the basic functionalities of a wireless data logger through the Cloud Service interface. This allows users to start and stop recordings through the Cloud Service, allowing for remote control of each data logger through any internet enabled device with a compatible web browser. Each data logger can also be renamed through its settings menu, allowing users to change it whenever necessary.

If connection to the Cloud Service is disrupted for a brief period of time, a substantial amount of the data recorded during the disruption will be uploaded to the Cloud Service once the connection is reestablished.

If data is still missing in the Cloud Service, it may be possible to recover the missing data through the MadgeTech 4 software via the ‘Stop’ and ‘Download’ commands. Data recovered in this fashion will not be uploaded to the Cloud Service, but can be kept for future reference.

MadgeTech 4 Cloud Monitoring

MadgeTech 4 allows direct control of the data loggers on the computer running the software. The software then uploads the resulting the data to the Cloud Service if Cloud Monitoring is enabled. Because the software is controlling the data loggers, it is not possible to remotely start, stop, or rename the data loggers through the Cloud Service.

When connection to the Cloud Service is disrupted, the data recorded during the disruption will not be uploaded to the Cloud Service. If the computer is still running the MadgeTech 4 software during the disruption with the Cloud Service, the real time data will still be captured by the software. Full monitoring and control of the loggers can therefore be maintained even when a network connection is disrupted or unavailable, which is a key advantage of using MadgeTech 4 to run the data logger system.

If the disruption is caused by a wireless RFC1000 network issue, or through means that result in closing the MadgeTech 4 software, then the data logger will continue recording to its internal memory. This data is typically automatically back-filled as soon as communication with the loggers is restored in the software. Users can attempt to retrieve any missing data through the MadgeTech 4 software via the ‘Stop’ and ‘Download’ commands. Data recovered in this fashion will not be uploaded to the Cloud Service, but can be kept for future reference.