MadgeTech’s In-House Probe Development Strengthens Quality Control

MadgeTech is taking control over quality with the production of select thermocouples, RTD, and thermistors probes. As MadgeTech continues to evolve, shifting custom probe manufacturing in-house reinforces its commitment to provide the highest-quality data loggers on the market.

The expanded capabilities allow MadgeTech to fulfill customer requests, resulting in the development to the HiTemp140 Series with the HiTemp140-PT-12. This high temperature data logger is designed with a shorter, 12” bendable RTD probe that easily adapts to applications with limited space. This custom RTD probe is measures temperatures from -200 °C to +350 °C (-328 °F to +662 °F) and can be spiraled, bent, or angled in any direction, making it easy to log temperatures in hard-to-reach places.

For those complicated applications, MadgeTech welcomes custom probe requests. Simply outline your requirements and a MadgeTech technical sales specialist will help design a temperature probe specifically for use with your MadgeTech data logger.

To learn more about MadgeTech’s custom probe capabilities or to request a quote, call MadgeTech at (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].