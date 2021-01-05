MadgeTech Blog

MadgeTech Probe Production Enhances Data Logger Capabilities

To meet the growing demand of customer requests, MadgeTech is taking complete control over the production of its flexible RTD probes (FP). By manufacturing these probes in-house, MadgeTech has expanded the temperature range for all HiTemp140-FP high temperature data loggers, while ensuring accurate and reliable readings every time.

The all-new MadgeTech flexible RTD probe can now withstand temperatures from -60 °C to +260 °C (-76 °F to +500 °F) and features a steel tip, allowing the HiTemp140-FP to be easy placed into vials and adapt to delicate applications. Enhanced probe capabilities make the HiTemp140-FP the ideal temperature monitoring solution for steam sterilization and lyophilization processes.

To accommodate a wide range of critical applications, the HiTemp140-FP is available in four probe lengths: 6, 12, 36 and 72 inches. Although the enhancements only strengthen product quality, the ISO 17025 accredited HiTemp140-FP can be purchased for $539, a $50 savings from the original price!

To view all the product specifications of the HiTemp140-FP high temperature data logger with flexible probe, click here. For more information about the HiTemp140-FP call MadgeTech at (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].

