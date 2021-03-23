MadgeTech Streamlines Pressure and Temperature Monitoring in Hazardous Locations

Posted on

It just got easier to collect a complete profile of hazardous environments with MadgeTech’s new PR1000IS data logger. Instead of deploying two separate data loggers, the intrinsically safe PR1000IS combines the capabilities of the PRTemp1000IS and the PRTrans1000IS to measure and record temperature, pressure, and transient pressure.

The PR1000IS carries a hazardous location, intrinsically safe certification in accordance with the latest issue of FM3600/FM3610 and is fully submersible with an IP68 rating. Designed with a 1/4-inch NPT pressure port, the PR1000IS is compatible with a variety of adapters and is available in 10 different pressure ranges to fit most applications.

The PR1000IS can withstand temperatures from -40 °C to +80 °C (-40 °F to +176 °F) and pressure ranges from 30 up to 5000 PSIA/PSIG. Half the size of its predecessors, the PR1000IS stands at only 3.6 inches tall and is less than one inch in diameter, ideal for environments with limited space. The also PR1000IS features a multitude of user-programmable settings to configure reading intervals, trigger thresholds, and time periods.

The PR1000IS comes standard with an ISO 17025 calibration certificate and the latest MadgeTech 4 Software making starting, stopping, and downloading simple and easy. Graphical, tabular, and summary data is provided for analysis and can be viewed as customizable engineering units.

Looking for pressure and temperature data logger that carries ATEX/IECEx certification? The PR1000Ex is coming soon!

To learn more about the new PR1000IS call MadgeTech at (604) 456-2011 or email [email protected].