The New PR1000 is the All-In-One Solution for Pressure Monitoring

MadgeTech is combining two great products, the PRTemp1000 and the PRTrans1000, into one with the new PR1000 temperature and pressure data logger. Designed to adapt to applications that rely on forced pressure, the PR1000 also monitors and records transient pressure for applications that require a high sample rate of pre- and post-trigger data for analysis.

Standing just under four inches tall and an inch in diameter, the PR1000 is compact for easy placement and features a ¼ inch NPT fitting for quick connection. Capable of withstanding temperatures from -40 °C to 80 °C (-40 °F to 176 °F), the PR1000 is fully submersible and can store more than 1.3 million readings.

The PR1000 is available in 10 different pressure model ranging from 30 to 5000 PSI and is compatible with the latest MadgeTech 4 Software. The software makes starting, stopping, and downloading simple. Once data is downloaded, the software automatically generates reports and includes a multitude of customizable features for in-depth recordkeeping and analysis.

For questions or to learn more about the PR1000, call us at (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].