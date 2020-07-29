MadgeTech’s New MicroTemp100 is Packed with Power for Pasteurization

Posted on

MadgeTech is making it easier than ever to validate pasteurization processes with its latest addition to the Micro series of data loggers. The MicroTemp100 is designed specifically to withstand the demanding conditions of batch and continuous flow pasteurization, but its miniature size makes it the ideal monitoring solution for any application that requires a small data logger with a high temperature range.

Don’t let its tiny size fool you, the MicroTemp100 measures and records temperatures ranging from -40 °C to +100 °C (-40 °F to +212 °F). Standing at only 2.6 inches (66 mm) tall and 0.7 inches (18 mm) in diameter, the MicroTemp100 easily fits into most bottles and is submersible up to 230 feet (70 m).

The MicroTemp100 is compatible with the latest MadgeTech 4 Software making starting, stopping, and downloading simple and easy. Packed with customizable features, the MadgeTech 4 Software automatically creates reports and even calculates Pasteurization Units (PU), without the headache of spreadsheets and formulas.

To learn more about the MicroTemp100 and how it can be beneficial to your application call us at (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].