Case Study: Food & Beverage Biotech Company Selects MadgeTech for Thermal Validation

Supporting more than 2,500 companies worldwide, a distinguished biotech organization in the UK selects MadgeTech data loggers to assist with testing and analysis.
For more on how Campden BRI is using MadgeTech data loggers, click here to read the case study in full.
About Kelly:
Kelly Wright joined the MadgeTech team in May of 2016 as a Marketing Content Writer, bringing with her years of education and firsthand experience in media and communications. Kelly is a key contributor in researching and developing interesting, valuable content. As a certified HACCP manager, Kelly demonstrates her expertise at events and tradeshows around the country representing MadgeTech.