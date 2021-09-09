Secure Your Data with the MadgeTech Cloud

Posted on

Experience the convenience of the Cloud with the secure connection of a server with MadgeTech’s new Server-Based Cloud Installation. Now users can transform any MadgeTech wireless data logging system into a full-fledged, real-time monitoring network for any size business, across all industries.

MadgeTech’s Server-Based Cloud Installation provides on-demand data supervision hosted on the business’s private network. Remotely view current readings from as many as 250 data loggers on any device in the network or connected by VPN.

The MadgeTech Cloud provides users with a plethora of powerful features including the ability to control access to company data and configure real-time alerts and notifications. Once an alarm is triggered due to no readings, channel thresholds or battery level, text messages or email notifications are instantly sent, giving users the ability to assess the situation immediately.

Take advantage of all the benefits the MadgeTech Cloud has to offer with the privacy needed for daily operations at no additional cost or ongoing subscription fees. For additional features and benefits, the Server-Based Cloud Installation can aid in compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 when combined with MadgeTech 4 Secure Software (additional cost).

For more information about MadgeTech’s Server-Based Cloud Installation, call (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].