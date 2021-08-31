MadgeTech Announces New Bluetooth® Data Logger Series

Posted on

MadgeTech announces the highly anticipated release of its new line of Bluetooth® (BLE) data loggers for remote access to real-time data. The BTemp, BTempRH, and BTempRTD Bluetooth® loggers transmit recorded data through the MadgeTech MTLink App which can be downloaded from the Apple® App Store® and Google Play.

Ideal for monitoring cold storage units and controlled environments along the cold chain, the BTemp Series allows users to retrieve critical data without interrupting operations. Simply check readings at any time within the communication range on Android™ (10.0 or later) or iOS mobile devices (9 or higher).

View data in the moment for immediate validation or easily upload the data to the MadgeTech 4 Software for analysis and record keeping requirements. To ensure proper conditions are maintained, the BTemp Series is equipped with user-specified high/low visual alarms, allowing the user to take corrective action and avoid deviations.

The BTemp Series can be configured through MTLink when in range or the MadgeTech 4 Software by directly connecting the device to a Windows® PC. Measuring 3.75 x 2.12 x 0.70 inches, this unobtrusive device conveniently fits in a variety of locations. For added convenience, the BTemp Series is powered by a user-replaceable coin cell battery.

For more information about the BTemp Series, call us at (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].