MadgeTech Is Heading Back on the Road

After more than a year of social distancing, MadgeTech is gearing up for back-to-back tradeshows starting on Thursday with the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) Convention followed by the International Association of Food Protection (IAFP).

From July 15th – 19th, MadgeTech will be in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the 82nd AAMP Convention (booth 103), North America’s largest meat trade organization. From there, MadgeTech is heading to Phoenix, Arizona from July 18th – 21st for the IAFP Annual Meeting (booth 806), attended by more than 3,800 of the top industry, academic, and governmental food safety professionals from six continents.

MadgeTech will be showcasing its latest data logging solutions for food and meat processors that require continuous monitoring solutions in order to ensure quality and safety. From cooking and cooling to shipping and storage, MadgeTech offers a variety of HACCP compliant data logging systems to adapt to individual production processes.

MadgeTech is taking the trouble out of wet-bulb, dry-bulb monitoring with its latest data logging solution, the LCS140. The dual probe temperature data logger records ambient temperature for dry-bulb measurement, while the wet-bulb probe simultaneously measures the extent of cooling. Once the process is complete, the data is uploaded to a PC and the MadgeTech 4 Software calculates relative humidity with the click of a button.

An industry standard for meat processors, MadgeTech’s RFOT wireless meat temperature data logger is designed to continuously monitor products throughout cooking and cooling cycles. The RFOT is equipped with a built-in piercing probe to measure and record the internal temperature of the product during smoking and cooking processes up to 212 °F (100 °C), as well as coolers and freezers down to -4 °F (-20 °C). To accommodate a wider variety of meat product types and sizes, the RFOT is available in five different probe types.

A top seller for high temperature cooking processes is MadgeTech’s HiTemp140 Series. These food-grade stainless steel devices can endure temperatures up to 284 °F (140 °C) and are completely submersible to handle both wet and dry processing applications. Available in a variety of probe types and sizes, the HiTemp140 can be customized to fit the job.

For more information about the benefits of MadgeTech data loggers for food and meat processors call MadgeTech at (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].