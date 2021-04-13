MadgeTech Introduces ATEX Approved Pressure and Temperature Data Logger

Posted on

MadgeTech is evolving its line of ATEX/IECEx approved data loggers with the development of the PR1000Ex. Providing confidence to users monitoring applications in hazardous environments, the PR1000Ex combines pressure and temperature logging into one, compact device.

The PR1000Ex carries a hazardous location, intrinsically safe certification in accordance with the latest issue of IECEx 60079-0, IECEx 60079-11, and Directive 2014/34/EU. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand, the PR1000Ex is only 3.6 inches tall and features a 1/4-inch NPT pressure port for easy installation.

With a memory capacity of more than one million readings, the PR1000Ex simultaneously records ambient pressure, transient pressure, and temperatures from -40 °C to +80 °C (-40 °F to +176 °F). To adapt to most applications, the PR1000Ex will be available in 10 different pressure ranges from 30 up to 5000 PSIA/PSIG.

The PR1000Ex comes standard with an ISO 17025 calibration certificate and the latest MadgeTech 4 Software which makes starting, stopping, and downloading simple and easy. Packed with customizable features and options, the MadgeTech 4 Software automatically generates reports and records to satisfy regulatory requirements.

The PR1000Ex is awaiting release, so stay tuned for the official release date!

For more information on the PR1000Ex or our existing intrinsically safe data logging solutions, call us all (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected]h.com.