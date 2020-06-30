Made in America: Why It’s Important to Invest in Manufacturing

According to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), manufacturers contributed nearly $2.4 trillion to the U.S. economy in the fourth quarter of 2019, a new all-time high. To put it into perspective, for every dollar invested in manufacturing, another $2.74 is added to the economy.

Although COVID-19 has interrupted manufacturing, the future of the sector is looking promising. Since 1990, the export of U.S. manufactured products has quadrupled, and that number is only projected to grow. Over the next decade, the Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute predicts 4.6 million manufacturing jobs will need to be filled in order to keep up with the demand.

MadgeTech is proud to be an American manufacturer of innovative data logging solutions used by companies big and small, across different industries, worldwide. To learn more about MadgeTech and how data loggers can benefit your company, click here.