Identifying Potentially Hazardous Food

Potentially hazardous food (PHFs) is a food safety term used to describe foods that support the growth of pathogens that can cause foodborne illnesses. A PHF can be identified by three characteristics; a food that contains moisture, protein, and is slightly acidic.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) addresses PHFs safety standards, which are also referred to as “time/temperature control for safety food” in the Food Code. PHFs are any food that requires time and temperature control to limit pathogenic microorganism growth or toxin formation.

Here’s how to identify a food that is a PHF and some common examples:

By controlling the handling and storage conditions of PHFs, harmful bacteria is prevented from growing and/or multiplying. Data loggers are a popular solution for monitoring the temperature of food products, not just PHFs. Implementing data loggers across the supply chain ensures food is stored and/or cooked at the required temperature for a sufficient time.



