Posted on

Pharmaceuticals must be stored at specified temperatures, or it could result in physical characteristic changes such as taste, color, or smell. Improper temperature storage could also alter the intended potency or effectiveness and could cause harm to the person taking the drug.

Temperature storage guidelines are found on the pharmaceuticals’ labels. In ideal cases, the labels have the temperature ranges listed as degrees in Celsius. Other times, labels will use words like “ambient” or “room temperature,” which makes understanding the temperature range a bit more challenging.

To help determine the proper temperature, below are common pharmaceutical storage terms defined.

Store Frozen -20 °C Deep Freeze Below -15 °C Refrigerator 2 °C to 8 °C Cold Below 8 °C Cool 8 °C to 15 °C Room Temperature 15 °C to 25 °C Ambient Similar to room temperature, but can go as high as 30 °C Controlled Room Temperature 20 °C to 25 °C Warm/Lukewarm 30 °C to 40 °C Excessive Heat Above 40 °C

When storing pharmaceuticals, the temperature should remain consistent, even during transportation. MadgeTech offers data logging solutions to monitor all levels of storage temperatures. Many MadgeTech data loggers come in various probe lengths and styles to record and measure temperatures as low as -100 °C and as high as 140 °C. Using the latest MadgeTech 4 Software, data automatically generates graphical, tabular, and summary reports for easy analysis and compliance requirements.

To learn more about MadgeTech data loggers for pharmaceuticals, click here. To contact MadgeTech give us a call at (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].