MadgeTech Releases the New, ATEX Approved PR1000Ex

Providing confidence to users monitoring applications in hazardous environments, MadgeTech is evolving its line of ATEX/IECEx certified data loggers. Donning the “Ex” stamp of approval, the PR1000Ex combines pressure and temperature data logging into one, compact device.

The PR1000Ex carries a hazardous location, intrinsically safe certification in accordance with the latest issue of IECEx 60079-0, IECEx 60079-11, and Directive 2014/34/EU. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand, the PR1000Ex is only 3.6 inches tall and features a 1/4-inch NPT pressure port for easy installation.

With a memory capacity of more than one million readings, the PR1000Ex simultaneously records ambient pressure, transient pressure, and temperatures from -40 °C to +80 °C (-40 °F to +176 °F). To adapt to most applications, the PR1000Ex will be available in 10 different pressure ranges from 30 up to 5000 PSIA/PSIG.

The PR1000Ex comes standard with an ISO 17025 calibration certificate and the latest MadgeTech 4 Software which makes starting, stopping, and downloading simple and easy. Packed with customizable features and options, the MadgeTech 4 Software automatically generates reports and records to satisfy regulatory requirements.

For more information on the PR1000Ex or to place your order today, call us all (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].