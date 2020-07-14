MadgeTech Sets Sights on 2021

Posted on

Established in 1996, MadgeTech is a hidden gem in Warner, New Hampshire, silently supporting the community. Ask a local for directions and they would likely refer to it as “the old Knoxland building” right off exit 7. Despite being a directional landmark, not many people are aware of the innovative monitoring solutions being developed to ensure safety, quality, and efficiency that are crucial for managing the world’s top industries.

MadgeTech takes pride in the fact that every data logger is designed, assembled, and distributed under one roof, by the more than 70 employees from across New Hampshire. Attention to quality and customer service is the driving force behind MadgeTech evolving into a renowned data logger supplier throughout the United States and in more than 100 countries worldwide.

President and founder, Norm Carlson, grew up in the town of Warner, graduating from Kearsarge Regional High School. From there, he went on to study physics and electrical engineering at Geneva College, before returning to his roots. Carlson worked at local companies but found himself looking for more than the typical 9 to 5 job. Instead, he put his heart, soul and long workdays into building environmental monitoring devices from scratch.

“They were just cool, and it was fun to play with different technologies,” Carlson states.

Carlson took a risk, turning his after-hours hobby into a full-fledged business. From that day forward, MadgeTech has seen steady growth and expansion, but has never outgrown the original principles set forth, which include giving back to the community. The MadgeTech name can be seen around town, from sponsoring community events to marching in the town’s annual Fall Foliage Festival. Recently, MadgeTech joined forces with the town of Warner, donating data loggers to ensure town vehicles are properly functioning at all times, saving the town both time and money.

Over the last 24 years, MadgeTech has moved into different buildings throughout town before setting up its headquarters in the old Knoxland building. Since then, expansion plans have moved forward, and construction is underway on a 14,000 square foot addition. Once complete, this expanded space will allow MadgeTech to host local events and educational training. Stay tuned for all the exciting news to come in 2021!

To contact MadgeTech, call (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].