MadgeTech Celebrates 25th Anniversary

MadgeTech, a global leader in data logging technology, celebrates another key milestone, 25 years in business. A journey that started as a one-man operation based on curiosity, has since evolved into a thriving company in the same town where it all began.

Based in Warner, New Hampshire, MadgeTech takes pride in maintaining its entire production process under one roof by its 80 employees from across New England. Throughout its years of innovative growth, MadgeTech continues to expand with more than 100 distributors worldwide and construction near complete on a 14,000 square foot addition.

Ensuring safety, quality, and efficiency for the world’s top industries, MadgeTech is an ISO 9001:2015 accredited company with an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified calibration laboratory. These credentials assure the highest of quality standards and the global acceptance of tests and calibrations performed on-site. MadgeTech also guarantees safety and reliability in hazardous environments with intrinsically safe and ATEX approved data loggers specifically designed to withstand extreme conditions.

As MadgeTech evolves, they are expanding capabilities by bringing more jobs on-site rather than outsourcing. By shifting the manufacturing of surface mount technology (SMT) and probes, MadgeTech is taking control over quality, reinforcing its commitment to provide the highest-quality data loggers on the market.

With sights on the future, MadgeTech is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the addition of a new on-site service. MadgeTech now offers Mapping and Validation services, aiding in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), creating and executing a validation plan based on specific needs and industry requirements.

For more information on the products and services MadgeTech offers, call (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].