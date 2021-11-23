MadgeTech Current Data Logger Guide

Process101A

Compact in size, the Process101A is a low-level DC current data logger available in three measurement ranges: 20mA, ±160 mA and ±3 A. Featuring a 10-year battery life and a memory capacity of more than 2,000,000 readings, the Process101A is ideal for long-term deployments. For more critical applications, the Process101A is equipped with alarms to indicate when high/low levels are breached, giving users the power to take corrective action.

RFCurrent2000A

Continuously measure and record real-time low-level DC current signals with the wireless RFCurrent2000A. Directly connect low-level DC sources to the RFCurrent2000A and watch the readings come in on its LCD screen through the MadgeTech 4 Software. Available in three measurement ranges, the RFCurrent2000A also features alarms and notifications sent via text or email.

CurrentX

Monitor multiple sources of low-level DC currents with the CurrentX, available with scalable channel inputs of 4, 8, 12, and 16. Featuring enhanced recording speeds up to 4Hz and the capacity to store more than 4 million readings, the CurrentX comes in three measurement ranges for the precise collection of mA and Amps.

Titan S8

For universal data logging, the Titan S8 not only provides real-time monitoring for current levels but temperature, voltage, and pulse as well. Featuring eight fully programmable inputs, the touchscreen Titan S8 has 1 GB of internal memory and can store up to 5,000,000 readings which can be downloaded directly to a USB, no PC or downloaded software required.